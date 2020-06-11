Bogdan Tsyrdea: Tomorrow in the United States, a trial will take place on the lawsuit of Plahotniuc against the State Department and Mike Pompeo
We publish the author’s commentary by the political scientist, MP from the PSRM, Bogdan Tsyrdea, posted on his official channel in Telegram.
“That is why Plahotniuc is in such a hurry and hysteria with the purchase of deputies. He blocks the final decision on his arrest in the Appeals Chamber (the court has already been postponed three times!)
By the way, today a meeting of the Chisinau Court of Appeal will take place.
If the court’s decision on the absentee arrest of Plahotniuc remains in force, then most likely he will also lose the court in the USA tomorrow and will not be able to declare a political criminal case."
Опубликовано: 12:37 11/06/2020
