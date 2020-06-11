Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
The number of Moldovans cured of coronavirus exceeded 6 thousand


As of the morning of June 11, the total number of cases of coronavirus registered in Moldova amounted to 10,321, 1,060 of them in Transnistria.

Over the past 24 hours, 72 people with suspected infection have been admitted to the COVID-19 Center. 339 people are in serious condition (of which 23 are connected to ventilators). 6,072 people were cured. 371 have passed away.


