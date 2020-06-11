The Government approved the National Development Strategy “Moldova-2030”
On the eve, the Cabinet approved the National Development Strategy “Moldova-2030”.
Its priorities include:
- sustainable economy;
- strong social and human capital;
- transparent and effective institutions;
- healthy environment.
The document will become a “road map” on the way to strengthening economic stability and ensuring social growth in the country.
Its priorities include:
- sustainable economy;
- strong social and human capital;
- transparent and effective institutions;
- healthy environment.
The document will become a “road map” on the way to strengthening economic stability and ensuring social growth in the country.
Опубликовано: 12:30 11/06/2020
Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!
Читайте также по этой теме: