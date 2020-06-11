Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Серьезная авария с участием такси на улице Алеку Руссо
 

The Government approved the National Development Strategy “Moldova-2030”


On the eve, the Cabinet approved the National Development Strategy “Moldova-2030”.

Its priorities include:

- sustainable economy;
- strong social and human capital;
- transparent and effective institutions;
- healthy environment.

The document will become a “road map” on the way to strengthening economic stability and ensuring social growth in the country.


Опубликовано: 12:30 11/06/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Development of a new National Security Strategy is among the President’s pr ...
  • The long-term development strategy of Moldova will be presented in early 20 ...
  • President of Moldova signed a decree on the revocation of the National Secu ...
  • The President's Office is developing a new National Security Strategy
  • The Parliament approved establishment of a high-level Strategic Cooperation ...










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV