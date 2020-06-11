Chisinau mayoralty does not always agree with the decisions of the Extraordinary National Commission on Public Health, but is forced to obey them. This was stated by Mayor General Ion Cheban.



He expressed opinion that if strict quarantine was introduced for three weeks after the closure of the capital markets in March, now the situation would probably not be so acute.



“Today the statistics are disappointing, but many people relaxed. There is also a category of citizens who do not believe in the danger of coronavirus or think that it will not affect them. But everything is much worse than it seems. We can’t relax. We in Chisinau are doing and will do everything in our power to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but if the current dynamics of the incidence rate continues, it will be very difficult,” said Cheban.



Regarding the possible introduction of quarantine in the capital, the general mayor noted that there was no such risk, since the limit for Chisinau, after which quarantine must be declared, is 8,200 people. To date, about 2 thousand active cases of coronavirus are in the municipality. In addition, Ion Cheban emphasized that closing the capital for quarantine would entail an economic collapse.