Without a gradual restoration of economic activity, the country can enter into a financial and budgetary collapse. Therefore, by June 30, all types of business activity will be resumed, Ion Chicu writes about this on his page on the social network.



The prime minister notes that after May 15, the leadership was forced to lift many types of economic activity. According to him, if some irresponsible politicians, based solely on geopolitical reasons, did not block the Russian loan of 4.2 billion lei, the authorities would have found an opportunity to maintain quarantine for another period of time, because this money would allow financing additional measures of public and business support.



Ion Chicu also noted that the country's leadership strictly complied with all the WHO recommendations since the end of January 2020. According to him, the fact that Moldova has one of the lowest mortality rates in Europe, and by the number of cases per 1 million people, we are on the 20th place out of 48 on the whole continent, are the results of this approach.



“During this period, tens of times more citizens died from cardiovascular or other serious diseases (an average of about 110 deaths daily). The fact that hospital places are occupied almost exclusively with this virus patients limits the possibilities for treating other diseases,” he noted.