The National Bank of Moldova announced the exchange rate of the major currencies on June 11.



The dollar, as yesterday, will cost 17 lei 29 bans. The euro will grow immediately by 15 bans. Its price will be 19 lei 65 bans. The Romanian leu will become more expensive by three bans - 4 lei 6 bans per unit. The Ukrainian hryvnia and the Russian ruble will cost 64 and 25 bans, respectively.