Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Серьезная авария с участием такси на улице Алеку Руссо
 

The Euro is growing again


The National Bank of Moldova announced the exchange rate of the major currencies on June 11.

The dollar, as yesterday, will cost 17 lei 29 bans. The euro will grow immediately by 15 bans. Its price will be 19 lei 65 bans. The Romanian leu will become more expensive by three bans - 4 lei 6 bans per unit. The Ukrainian hryvnia and the Russian ruble will cost 64 and 25 bans, respectively.


Опубликовано: 09:05 11/06/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Dollar and euro will grow
  • MDL is growing significantly vs Euro and USD
  • The euro will fall in price by 10 bans per unit
  • The dollar and euro cost on the first day of the week
  • The euro lost another 11 bans










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV