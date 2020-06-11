Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
The Public Property Agency requires Avia Invest to fulfill investment obligations


The public property agency requires Avia Invest to fulfill its investment obligations. The Commission for Monitoring the Contract for the Concession of Assets under the management of SE Aeroportul International Chișinău has established that so far Avia Invest has not fulfilled all the obligations assumed under the investment program.

Also, the concessionaire did not cooperate with the authorities, in particular, with the Technical Supervision Agency, and did not submit the requested documents to verify the volume of work performed. Avia Invest also does not agree with the changes in the legislation on the payment to the budget of 50% of the charge of 9 euros for each passenger.


11/06/2020

