Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
СРОЧНО! 296 новых случаев COVID-19
 

URGENT! 296 new cases of COVID-19


Over the past day, 296 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Moldova. This was reported by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection.

Thus, the total number of infected reached 10,321.

The number of cured patients is 5,930.


Опубликовано: 17:14 10/06/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • URGENT! 66 new cases of COVID-19 infection
  • Urgent! 83 new cases of COVID-19 infection
  • URGENT! 232 new cases of COVID-19 infection
  • URGENT! 115 new cases of COVID-19 infection
  • URGENT! 164 new cases of COVID-19 infection










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV