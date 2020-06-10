URGENT! 296 new cases of COVID-19
Over the past day, 296 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Moldova. This was reported by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection.
Thus, the total number of infected reached 10,321.
The number of cured patients is 5,930.
10/06/2020
