Today, Minister Igor Sharov sent a corresponding order to all district education departments, which explained why such a decision was made.



“From an epidemiological point of view, camps are an organized community with a large number of children, establishing direct and indirect contacts between them.



As a result of frequent contacts when children are in camps, epidemiological risks are listed.



In connection with the above mentioned, as well as with the epidemiological situation in the republic due to COVID-19, we ask local government bodies to stop activities of camps for children and adolescents during the summer of 2020 ” - says the order.