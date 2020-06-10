The speaker of parliament, the chair of the Party of Socialists, Zinaida Greceanii, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Moldova, Derek J. Hogan.



During the meeting, topical issues were discussed, including reforms initiated in various areas, parliamentary activities and legislative agenda.



The Chair of Parliament noted that most of the standing parliamentary commissions met today, in the afternoon a Permanent Bureau would be convened to determine what would be considered at the next plenary session of parliament, scheduled for tomorrow.



According to Zinaida Grechanii, an important project to be considered at the plenary meeting is the draft Law on Non-Profit Organizations.



Derek J. Hogan touched on issues on the agenda of bilateral relations, as well as the epidemiological situation, taking into account confirmation of infection of the COVID-19 virus by deputies and members of the parliament's secretariat.