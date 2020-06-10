President Dodon claims that he will not support liberalization of the land market so that foreign citizens can acquire agricultural land in our country. This was announced by the Head of State on a public television channel.



“The most expensive things in the Republic of Moldova are people and land. At least as long as I am the President, I will block the attempt to give foreign citizens the right to buy land,” said Igor Dodon.



The Head of State claims that only citizens of the Republic of Moldova and resident enterprises have the right to buy land. At the same time, the President believes that adoption of such a law is a very risky matter.