“Yellow code” in Moldova due to the heat expected in the coming days


The State Hydrometeorological Service has announced a “yellow code” due to the heat. The warning takes effect on June 10, and will be valid until Friday, June 12.

During the indicated period, an increase in the maximum air temperature is expected to reach + 33 ° C and above in most part of the republic.


Опубликовано: 10:00 10/06/2020

