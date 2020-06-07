When some politicians have no arguments why citizens should vote for them, they find an enemy and promise people to overthrow him, Igor Dodon commented on the attacks against him by the PDS leader Maia Sandu.



The Head of State takes a different approach: he is not looking for a guilty, but offers the population what he wants and what he can do.



“Is Sandu ready to create a coalition with Shor and Plakhotniuc against Dodon? Then let them things by their proper names. I have already said that I have the impression that the Sandu-Candu-Plakha-Shor coalition is being formed. By the way, it rhymes well. If our former partners are ready to take such a step, then let them be ready for the consequences. And the consequences will be very tragic both for them and for the country,” he said.