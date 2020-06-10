The President warned those trying to buy up deputies: It's not a kind of shopping
A number of criminal cases have been initiated on the fact of attempts to bribe deputies. This was announced by Igor Dodon as part of a program on a public television channel.
The Head of State addressed a warning to those who are trying to buy up the people’s representatives, “as if shopping in Milan or the Czech Republic, where they’re used to do it.” “The next time they try to do this, the Prosecutor General may suddenly be nearby,” he said.
Опубликовано: 09:53 10/06/2020
