Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Президент: Коалицию Канду-Санду-Плаха-Шор хотят создать для того, чтобы остановить расследование кражи миллиарда
 

The President warned those trying to buy up deputies: It's not a kind of shopping


A number of criminal cases have been initiated on the fact of attempts to bribe deputies. This was announced by Igor Dodon as part of a program on a public television channel.

The Head of State addressed a warning to those who are trying to buy up the people’s representatives, “as if shopping in Milan or the Czech Republic, where they’re used to do it.” “The next time they try to do this, the Prosecutor General may suddenly be nearby,” he said.


Опубликовано: 09:53 10/06/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • President: “Former ACUM colleagues at PACE come, register and go for shoppi ...
  • Igor Dodon: Representatives of Candu-Shor group tried to lure the Socialist ...
  • Igor Dodon: Representatives of the Prosecutor General’s Office may in the n ...
  • The Prosecutor General’s Office initiated a criminal case on the fact of th ...
  • President: I think in the following weeks we will have some loud criminal c ...










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV