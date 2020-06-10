The National Bank of Moldova announced the exchange rate of the major currencies in the country on Wednesday, June 10.



Thus, the dollar will fall by seven bans. Today it will cost 17 lei 29 bans per unit. The euro will lose 17 bans. Its price will be 19 lei 50 bans. The Romanian leu will fall in price by three bans and will cost 4 lei 3 bans. The Ukrainian hryvnia will cost 64 bans, and the Russian ruble - 25.