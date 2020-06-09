Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
СРОЧНО! 218 новых случаев заражения коронавирусом
 

Wizz Air Company launches three new flights from Chisinau


Wizz Air, the largest low-cost airline in the Central and Eastern Europe, announced opening of new routes Chisinau - Nice, Chisinau - Hamburg and Chisinau - Basel tickets for which can be purchased on the website www.wizzair.com, starting from June 15.

The cost of flights from Chisinau International Airport for the month of July start from 24.99 euros in the directions of Hamburg and Basel and from 29.99 euros from Chisinau to Nice.


Опубликовано: 18:05 09/06/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • WizzAir launches four new flights from Chisinau
  • Five new flights will be launched this year from Chisinau
  • Wizz Air launches a new flight from Chisinau
  • Wizz Air company launches a new flight from Chisinau to Italy
  • Air Moldova sales: tickets by 49 euros










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV