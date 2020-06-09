Wizz Air, the largest low-cost airline in the Central and Eastern Europe, announced opening of new routes Chisinau - Nice, Chisinau - Hamburg and Chisinau - Basel tickets for which can be purchased on the website www.wizzair.com, starting from June 15.



The cost of flights from Chisinau International Airport for the month of July start from 24.99 euros in the directions of Hamburg and Basel and from 29.99 euros from Chisinau to Nice.