President Dodon held a working meeting with the US Ambassador


President Igor Dodon, in a working meeting with US Ambassador to Moldova Derek Hogan, emphasized the firm position of the Head of State’s apparatus regarding continuation of a balanced foreign policy.

In addition, the parties discussed the epidemiological situation and the efforts of our countries to combat the new type of virus COVID-19 spread, as well as a wide range of issues related to bilateral relations. Igor Dodon stressed Moldova’s interest in its strengthening.

At the same time, President Dodon and the US Ambassador Derek Hogan discussed the political situation in Moldova. Igor Dodon noted the intention of the Moldovan authorities to continue implementation of socio-economic and infrastructure projects, as well as commitments made earlier by our country.



Опубликовано: 18:02 09/06/2020

