Urgent! 218 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Moldova
During the day, another 218 new cases of infection with a new type of virus were recorded in Moldova.
This was announced by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.
Thus, a total of 10,025 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in the country.
Опубликовано: 17:59 09/06/2020
