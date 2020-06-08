On June 8, in Moldova, 107 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed out from 568 tests conducted. Information was provided by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection.



The total number of registered cases of coronavirus has reached 9,807 of which 3,716 remain active. Another 12 people died. The number of deaths reached 353. Today, 100 people have been discharged from medical facilities. A total of 5,738 people were cured.