MP from PSRM, political analyst Bogdan Tsyrdea commented on one year anniversary of liquidating Vladimir Plahotniuc’s regime in Moldova:



“Today marks one year since creation of the new parliamentary majority and the fall of the Plahotniuc’s regime.



Thanks to President Igor Dodon, parliament was not dissolved, although pressure was enormous. The decision of the Constitutional Court, threats of violence, rallies of Tsutsiks, lawlessness of the security forces, SMS with threats of physical liquidation of the President.



But a new parliamentary majority was formed, the government, new leaders of the NAC, PG, and ISS were appointed.



All year we live without fear. Without arrests, political killings, harassment, seizure of business, raider attacks, stealing of state assets, total surveillance.



But all this is very shaky. And Plahotniuc does everything to return... Plahotniuc escaped, but his lackeys remained.



Let's not lose our vigilance. The country will not survive the second coming of Satan. I am convinced.”