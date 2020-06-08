Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Богдан Цырдя: Второго пришествия Сатаны страна не переживет!
 

Bogdan Tsyrdea: The country will not survive in case of the second coming of Satan!


MP from PSRM, political analyst Bogdan Tsyrdea commented on one year anniversary of liquidating Vladimir Plahotniuc’s regime in Moldova:

Today marks one year since creation of the new parliamentary majority and the fall of the Plahotniuc’s regime.

Thanks to President Igor Dodon, parliament was not dissolved, although pressure was enormous. The decision of the Constitutional Court, threats of violence, rallies of Tsutsiks, lawlessness of the security forces, SMS with threats of physical liquidation of the President.

But a new parliamentary majority was formed, the government, new leaders of the NAC, PG, and ISS were appointed.

All year we live without fear. Without arrests, political killings, harassment, seizure of business, raider attacks, stealing of state assets, total surveillance.

But all this is very shaky. And Plahotniuc does everything to return... Plahotniuc escaped, but his lackeys remained.

Let's not lose our vigilance. The country will not survive the second coming of Satan. I am convinced.”


Опубликовано: 12:35 08/06/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Bogdan Tsyrdea: The role of the President in overthrowing the Plahotniuc’s ...
  • Igor Dodon: A year ago, the regime of Plahotniuc was overthrown
  • Bogdan Tsyrdea: "Why Maia Sandu left the government of Plahotniuc in 2015 ...
  • Deputy Bogdan Tsyrdea: "After Parliament and Government, Voronin wants to ...
  • Bogdan Tsyrdea: “Plahotniuc’s own people want to free the justice from his ...










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV