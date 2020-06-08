Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Belavia resumes regular flights to Moldova


From June 16, Belarusian carrier’s planes will fly from Minsk to Chisinau twice a week.

From June 16, we resume regular flights on the route Minsk-Chisinau-Minsk! Departures twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays”, the company’s press service said on its page on the social network, mlyn.by writes.


Опубликовано: 12:21 08/06/2020

