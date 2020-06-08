140 people treated from coronavirus donated blood plasma with antibodies to COVID-19.



Donors can help treat critically ill coronavirus patients. According to the head of the National Center for Blood Transfusion, Svetlana Chebotari, more than 500 therapeutic doses of plasma were prepared from the biomaterial. The director of the center also called on other residents of the country who had COVID-19 to donate blood and help patients in serious condition, writes radiochisinau.md.