June 8 marks one year from the day the regime established by Vlad Plahotniuc was overthrown.



President Igor Dodon wrote on Facebook that "there are opinions that the oligarchic power is the second great test in the history of the country after 1992, when a tragic conflict broke out on the Dniester."



“These brave actions to fight the oligarchy were the merit of the parliamentary parties, the citizens who morally supported us, and our external partners, who firmly stated that they would not tolerate abuse of the oligarchic power and its manipulations through the Constitutional Court.



For me personally, the decision to go directly and decisively against Plahotniuc was connected with serious risks, including my life and the lives of my loved ones, and perhaps someday I will tell you more about this. But I believe that it was a necessary decision for the country, a strategically correct, strong-willed decision, and I do not regret about those actions”, - wrote the President.



At the same time, Igor Dodon urges not to forget that Plahotniuc and Shor fled the country, but did not abandon the plan to return to power.



“Their task is to destabilize the political situation in Moldova, resignation of the government, manipulation of Maia Sandu and Andrei Nastase, penetration of the protégés of the parliamentary groups Shor and Pro Moldova into the new government - all this in order to take revenge and block investigation of criminal cases of the theft of a billion and usurpations of state power, since in recent months there has been significant progress in these areas under the new Prosecutor General”, - says the President.



“We know that oligarchs are guided by the principle: the worse for the country and the government, the better for them. But those who defeated them on June 8 last year will continue to defeat them, again and again. The time of the oligarchs is gone forever,” - concluded Igor Dodon.