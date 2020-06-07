189 new cases of coronavirus confirmed
On June 7, 189 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Moldova. Five of them are in Transnistria.
The total number of registered cases of coronavirus for all the time reached 9,700. Another six people died. Totally 341 deaths are registered. 5,638 people were cured.
Опубликовано: 17:07 07/06/2020
