Igor Dodon congratulated citizens on the Holy Trinity


Today, Christian Orthodox followers celebrate the Holy Trinity or Pentecost, also called the Great Sunday. This holiday marks the descent of the Holy Spirit in the form of flames over the apostles and is the oldest Christian holiday along with Easter.

In addition, the Trinity is considered the day of the first Christian community creation, the nucleus of the future Church. According to tradition, believers decorate houses and churches with branches of linden, walnut, poplar or oak, symbolizing the flames.

On the occasion of this big holiday, I sincerely congratulate all our citizens and especially residents of cities and villages celebrating the temple festival today,” Igor Dodon noted on his page on the social network.


07/06/2020

