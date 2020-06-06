Today, on June 6, 264 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Moldova. Information was provided by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection.



A total of 1,548 tests were conducted. More cases are in Chisinau (+71), in Balti (+30), Comrat (+25). The total number of cases registered in Moldova has reached 9,511. 5,450 people have been cured. 3,730 cases remain active. The total number of deaths is 331.