264 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Moldova
Today, on June 6, 264 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Moldova. Information was provided by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection.
A total of 1,548 tests were conducted. More cases are in Chisinau (+71), in Balti (+30), Comrat (+25). The total number of cases registered in Moldova has reached 9,511. 5,450 people have been cured. 3,730 cases remain active. The total number of deaths is 331.
Опубликовано: 17:31 06/06/2020
