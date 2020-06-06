The President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon, together with the Speaker of the Parliament Zinaida Grecanyi, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Moldova Oleg Vasnetsov and Presidential Advisers, laid flowers at the monument of Alexander Pushkin in the central park of Chisinau. Today marks the 221st anniversary of the great poet’s birth.



"September of this year marks 200 years since the start of the Bessarabian exile of Pushkin, in connection with which his creative work is closely connected with our region.



On Moldovan soil Pushkin created a whole series of his works; it was in Chisinau where he began to write the novel “Eugene Onegin”. Here he made friends with the classics of the Moldovan literature - Konstantin Negrutsi and Konstantin Stamati.



Alexander Pushkin remains the cultural bridge between the two countries for the multinational people of Moldova, symbolizing our centuries-old friendship,” said Igor Dodon.

