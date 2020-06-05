President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon held a working meeting with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation Oleg Vasnetsov.



The parties discussed a wide range of issues relating to the strengthening and development of strategic partnership between our countries. Separately, they touched upon measures taken by the authorities of the two states in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.



“Mr. Vasnetsov handed me an official invitation from the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to visit the Victory Parade, which will be held in Moscow on June 24, on the 75th anniversary of a similar parade on Red Square.



I confirmed participation of the official delegation of the Republic of Moldova in the celebrations. In addition, the parade unit of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Moldova, which will participate in the parade next to the military of other foreign countries, will go to Moscow as well,” the President said.



