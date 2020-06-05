This was stated by President Igor Dodon. In his opinion, prosecutors should use all the information provided by Platon to bring to trial all those responsible for the bank theft.



Igor Dodon is sure that this fact worries Plahotniuc. At the same time, the Head of State noted that he did not protect Platon, who must answer for what he has done.



“Everyone should be responsible for their words and deeds. Now, according to prosecutors, it turns out that he is in prison for what other people committed. People from the surroundings of Plahotniuc are afraid of Platon because he has information and provides specific details,” said Igor Dodon.



Recently, the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Moldova stated that Platon’s criminal case was completely falsified, and he was convicted illegally. The prosecutor's office has begun a review of the verdict and will insist on a fair trial.