Today, on June 5, in Moldova, 229 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed. Information was provided by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection.



1,518 tests were conducted. The total number of registered cases of coronavirus in Moldova reached 9,247. 5,240 people were cured. Over the last 24 hours, six more people died from complications caused by COVID-19. All of them had chronic illnesses. The total number of deaths is 323.