Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Богдан Цырдя: «С чертом за одним столом может усесться только черт!» (ВИДЕО)
 

Igor Dodon: the time has not yet come to decide whether I will run for the presidential election


The Head of State stressed that the time had not yet come to decide whether he would run for the presidency, as his political opponents Maia Sandu and Andrei Nastase did.

I did not make a decision, because now is not the moment. We have many problems that need to be addressed. Do I need to start the election campaign, as Nastase and Maia Sandu do? Your task is to remove Dodon. My task is to help people. Do you see the difference?” - said the Head of State.

Igor Dodon called on both opponents to tell people what they specifically wanted to do for the citizens, and not against whom they were going to fight.


Опубликовано: 12:38 05/06/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Igor Dodon: Sandu and Nastase play for the authorities
  • Igor Dodon: Sandu and Nastase want to get rid of each other
  • Dodon - Sandu: Hasta la vista, Maia Plahotniucova
  • Dodon to Sandu and Nastase: Coordinator applauds you
  • Dodon to Sandu: Haste makes waste!










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV