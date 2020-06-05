The Head of State stressed that the time had not yet come to decide whether he would run for the presidency, as his political opponents Maia Sandu and Andrei Nastase did.



“I did not make a decision, because now is not the moment. We have many problems that need to be addressed. Do I need to start the election campaign, as Nastase and Maia Sandu do? Your task is to remove Dodon. My task is to help people. Do you see the difference?” - said the Head of State.



Igor Dodon called on both opponents to tell people what they specifically wanted to do for the citizens, and not against whom they were going to fight.

