Igor Dodon held a working meeting with the Chair of the Board of JSC Moldovagaz Vadim Cheban. The parties discussed the state of affairs in the company and in the industry as a whole, and analyzed the regional natural gas price environment.



“According to Mr. Ceban, by October 1, 2020, the price for Moldovagaz may drop to about $100 per thousand cubic meters, which will reduce tariffs for end consumers,” the President said on his page on the social network.



Another important issue discussed was the further gasification of settlements in the Republic of Moldova. According to Vadim Cheban, it is necessary to make changes to the investment program of the enterprise for the current year in order to cover as many villages of the country as possible with a gas network.