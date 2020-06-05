As of the morning of June 5, according to the information provided by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection. A total of 9,018 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Moldova.



5,240 people or 58% were cured. From complications caused by coronavirus, 317 people died. 274 patients are in a serious condition. 3,461 cases are active.



In Moldova, 2,595 cases are registered per 1 million of the population. According to this indicator, the situation is better than in Spain, Belarus, Italy, Portugal, Russia, but worse than, for example, in France, Germany, Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria, Greece.



There are 90 deaths per 1 million people. This higher than in some countries of the region. The overall mortality rate is 3.5% of 100 people who have confirmed coronavirus. This indicator has been maintained for several weeks, it generally coincides with the situation in the region.



The infection rate is 1.18. The average age of patients is 47 years, 59% of them are women. The incubation period lasts 5-6 days. 60% of cases are reported in urban areas. The number of “imported” cases is 2% of the total. As for the deceased, the average age is 67 years. 99% had at least one chronic disease.