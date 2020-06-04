From June 10, Turkey will restore air links with 40 countries. This was reported by BirGun edition, citing a statement of the Minister of Transport and Technology Adil Karaismailoglu.



According to him, international flights will first be launched to Northern Cyprus, Bahrain, Qatar and Greece, gazeta.ru reports.



In the future, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Moldova, Lithuania, Uzbekistan, Ukraine and other countries will be added to the list.



Russia is not yet included.



Karaismailoglu also noted that all passengers coming to Turkey will be checked for coronavirus infection.