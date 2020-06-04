Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Moldova received another batch of humanitarian aid from China


A new batch of humanitarian aid from China arrived today in Moldova. It includes 100 thousand masks KN95, 100 thousand disposable masks and 5 thousand protective suits.

As the Minister of Health, Labor and Social Protection Viorica Dumbraveanu noted on her page on the social network, the assistance would be distributed between the country's medical institutions. She thanked the Chinese people for the support to Moldova.


16:47 04/06/2020

