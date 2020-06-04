Decrees on recall of the ambassadors of Moldova in Canada, Romania and Austria will be published in tomorrow’s issue of the “Official Monitor”.



The decrees on the recall concern Alla Belyavskaya from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Moldova to Canada, Victor Osipov from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Moldova to the Republic of Austria, the Slovak Republic, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Moldova to the OSCE and representative to the UN Office in Vienna, and Mihai Gribincha from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Moldova to Romania, Montenegro and Serbia moldpres.md reports.