Author's commentary by Bogdan Tsyrdea, political scientist and MP from PSRM:



“Yesterday, the Public Opinion Foundation (POM) presented an interesting survey.



POM is a solid institution. The base is huge, the sample is 1,000 -1,200 people. They rarely make mistakes.



The fact that Dodon is a leader in the preferences of citizens is understandable.



Sandu has no questions either. She has been leader on the right flank since 2016. And all this thanks to A. Nastase. He gave in her his place in the race for the President, and lost ground.



But the rating of Nastase and Usatyi is quite interesting. Renato sees himself as the leader of the right-wing forces, which regularly makes laugh even Ghimpu with Pavlichenko.



These two guys are in hopelessness situation. Especially Usatyi. 5% sounds like five centimeters. Even worse.



We really cannot imagine what else Usatii can do to get into the 2nd round of the presidential election.



Probably he needs a gender reassignment. I see no other options.



P.S. I almost forgot. Why by the way did Usatyi fly to Germany?”