President Igor Dodon said the law on NGOs could be approved by parliament next week. The Head of State said that during a meeting with lawyers from the government, parliament and the presidential administration, recommendations had been formulated regarding the bill.



“We thought well what a compromise could be. I hope that this approach will be discussed in the legal commission and the draft can be voted in the final reading by parliament next week. But only if it does not contradict the national interests of Moldova. If it is approved under other conditions, then I will not promulgate this law,” said Igor Dodon.



According to the President, it is necessary to conceptually review certain articles of the law, in particular Article 6, which provides for direct participation of NGOs in politics.



“In some European states it is stated: if an NGO is involved in politics, then it should publicly disclose the source of funding,” said Dodon.



The President pointed to the example of Hungary and Poland and stated that a similar law should be adopted in Moldova.