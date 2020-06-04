President Dodon believes that, like any other young state, Moldova has had its successes and downs.



“The biggest achievement is that we managed to maintain the statehood of our country. The biggest failure was that we were not able to preserve all the good that we had in the Soviet Union. Here I have in mind the economic and social side," Igor Dodon said in an interview for the Sputnik Moldova radio station.



The President emphasized that “he believes that Moldova has a future and everything depends on us.”