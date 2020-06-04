President Dodon has announced the launch of a healthcare reform. The program covers all levels - from the medical centers in villages to medical facilities of republican significance.



Doubling of salaries for all health workers will be the first step in the reform.



The second stage provides for supply of hospitals and medical facilities with the necessary equipment and vehicles.



“We must offer an ambitious investment plan. At the level of each village there should be a medical center. Every village should have a physician, and transport. The resources for these investments can be internal and external”, the President said.



Recall that previously Igor Dodon signed a decree declaring 2020 the Year of the Medical Worker.

