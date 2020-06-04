Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
ОПРОС: Граждане Молдовы считают, что досрочные парламентские и президентские выборы должны быть проведены в один день
 

Regular flights will resume from June 15


From June 15, regular flights from the Republic of Moldova will resume.

In accordance with the decision of the Extraordinary Commission on Public Health it was decided to resume, starting from June 15, 2020, regular passenger flights and regular charters.

Passengers will be required to comply with measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection.

Chisinau International Airport will provide organization of measures for prevention of COVID-19 infection for passengers and employees in the arrival and departure halls. Domestic and foreign air carriers will ensure compliance with measures to prevent COVID-19 infection by aircraft personnel and passengers; inform passengers about compliance with the measures to prevent infection of COVID-19 before the flight, during the flight and after landing. The Civil Aviation Authority will provide aviation agents and government agencies with information on COVID-19 infection prevention measures.


Опубликовано: 09:21 04/06/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Suspension of regular passenger flights remains in force until June 30
  • Moldovan authorities introduce tough measures to prevent the spread of coro ...
  • Security measures are strengthened in educational and medical institutions ...
  • “Air Moldova” crew members will wear masks
  • URGENT! 164 new cases of COVID-19 infection










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV