From June 15, regular flights from the Republic of Moldova will resume.



In accordance with the decision of the Extraordinary Commission on Public Health it was decided to resume, starting from June 15, 2020, regular passenger flights and regular charters.



Passengers will be required to comply with measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection.



Chisinau International Airport will provide organization of measures for prevention of COVID-19 infection for passengers and employees in the arrival and departure halls. Domestic and foreign air carriers will ensure compliance with measures to prevent COVID-19 infection by aircraft personnel and passengers; inform passengers about compliance with the measures to prevent infection of COVID-19 before the flight, during the flight and after landing. The Civil Aviation Authority will provide aviation agents and government agencies with information on COVID-19 infection prevention measures.