Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
ОПРОС: Граждане Молдовы считают, что досрочные парламентские и президентские выборы должны быть проведены в один день
 

Igor Dodon personally addressed Dmitry Kozak to solve the problem of permits for the Moldovan transport workers


President Igor Dodon personally addressed the deputy head of the presidential administration of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Kozak, to solve the problem of permits for the Moldovan transport workers.

The Head of State said that according to the agreements, Russia annually issues 16 thousand permits - 8 thousand every six months.

We used all the permits that were issued in the first half of the year. For five months all eight thousand permits were claimed. In June, we were left without them, and we export cherries, strawberries,” Igor Dodon said.

Colleagues from the government said they weren’t in time, and asked if I could intervene. I personally turned to Mr. Kozak with a request for permission at the expense of the second half of the year. I think we will find consensus,” said Igor Dodon.

The President noted that this topic would be discussed during his visit to Moscow on June 24. The main topics will be the Russian credit and benefits for the export of the Moldovan products.


Опубликовано: 09:17 04/06/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • What did Dodon and Kozak talk about: the main theses of the meeting
  • What did Igor Dodon and Dmitry Kozak discuss in Moscow?
  • Igor Dodon discussed with Dmitry Medvedev the duty-free export of Moldovan ...
  • The President solved the problem: Russia will help Moldovan exporters again
  • Igor Dodon: Moldova is lucky with Dmitry Kozak










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV