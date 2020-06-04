President Igor Dodon personally addressed the deputy head of the presidential administration of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Kozak, to solve the problem of permits for the Moldovan transport workers.



The Head of State said that according to the agreements, Russia annually issues 16 thousand permits - 8 thousand every six months.



“We used all the permits that were issued in the first half of the year. For five months all eight thousand permits were claimed. In June, we were left without them, and we export cherries, strawberries,” Igor Dodon said.



“Colleagues from the government said they weren’t in time, and asked if I could intervene. I personally turned to Mr. Kozak with a request for permission at the expense of the second half of the year. I think we will find consensus,” said Igor Dodon.



The President noted that this topic would be discussed during his visit to Moscow on June 24. The main topics will be the Russian credit and benefits for the export of the Moldovan products.