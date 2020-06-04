Candu’s and Shor’s groups want to destabilize the situation in the country. In this case, the high-profile cases investigated by the Prosecutor General's Office will be suspended. This was announced at the Sputnik Moldova radio station by President Igor Dodon.



“Shor’s and Candu’s groups are of the same origin. Everyone understands this. They have one goal - to gain time for Plahotniuc and for Shor, because the Prosecutor General is determined and takes concrete steps, and the government is taking concrete measures to return the airport. The task of this group is to destabilize the situation so that this cabinet falls, to gain time”, the President said.