Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
ОПРОС: Граждане Молдовы считают, что досрочные парламентские и президентские выборы должны быть проведены в один день
 

Igor Dodon: Shor and Candu groups want to buy time for Plahotniuc


Candu’s and Shor’s groups want to destabilize the situation in the country. In this case, the high-profile cases investigated by the Prosecutor General's Office will be suspended. This was announced at the Sputnik Moldova radio station by President Igor Dodon.

Shor’s and Candu’s groups are of the same origin. Everyone understands this. They have one goal - to gain time for Plahotniuc and for Shor, because the Prosecutor General is determined and takes concrete steps, and the government is taking concrete measures to return the airport. The task of this group is to destabilize the situation so that this cabinet falls, to gain time”, the President said.


Опубликовано: 09:14 04/06/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Igor Dodon exclusively to ACCENT TV: The President, the Prosecutor General ...
  • Head of State: "The gangster group Candu-Plahotniuc-Shor is trying to rega ...
  • President Commented Shor’s Immunity Depriving
  • The President does not exclude that the opposition may prepare a plan for t ...
  • Igor Dodon: Representatives of Candu-Shor group tried to lure the Socialist ...










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV