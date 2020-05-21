Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Urgent! 247 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Moldova


During the day, another 247 new cases of infection with a new type of virus were recorded in Moldova.

This was announced by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.

Thus, a total of 8,795 cases of coronavirus infection cases were registered.


Опубликовано: 18:07 03/06/2020

Читайте также по этой теме:

