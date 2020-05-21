Urgent! 247 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Moldova
During the day, another 247 new cases of infection with a new type of virus were recorded in Moldova.
This was announced by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.
Thus, a total of 8,795 cases of coronavirus infection cases were registered.
Опубликовано: 18:07 03/06/2020
