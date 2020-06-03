During the telephone conversation, the President of Moldova Igor Dodon and the head of the Tiraspol administration Vadim Krasnoselsky exchanged views on the situation of the negotiation process between Chisinau and Tiraspol, discussed some results of the meetings of the Working Groups and agreed to continue the dialogue in order to find solutions to problems that would help build confidence between people on both banks of the Dniester.



According to the Head of State, they separately analyzed the current situation in the Security Zone, in the areas adjacent to the Dniester. “We especially drew attention to the situation in the villages of Dubossary district whose residents are forced to travel to the right bank only by ferry via the Dniester. This situation occurs due to a number of measures taken by the Transnistrian structures to combat the epidemic of the COVID-19 virus, which has caused serious problems for residents of these settlements.



We reached an agreement that the parties will take the necessary measures to simplify the movement of residents between the two banks of the Dniester. I confirmed that Chisinau will make efforts to prevent any measures or actions that could be aimed at infringing on the rights of residents of the Transnistrian region. We expressed a common point of view that it was necessary to take all necessary actions to protect people in the fight against the virus. Human health is the highest value, but it is also necessary to provide assistance in overcoming the socio-economic consequences,” President Igor Dodon summed up.