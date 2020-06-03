Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
A controlled detonation of a potential explosive device was executed near the Ministry of Internal Affairs


A suspicious object was discovered near the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The Ministry personnel were evacuated. The traffic on the neighboring streets was suspended.

The information was confirmed by the press secretary of the capital Police Inspectorate Natalia Stati.

Law enforcement and specialized services work at the site.

Recall that a few days ago, an unknown person reported a bomb planted in the Russian Embassy in Moldova. The information turned out to be false.



Опубликовано: 13:35 03/06/2020

