Moldovan citizens who have reached retirement age and are legally employed in Turkey will be able to receive pension and other social benefits (for disability, unemployment) from this state.



The retirement age in Turkey is 60 years for men and 58 years for women. Another provision concerns the exemption of employed citizens from double taxation in the country of origin and place of work, reports trm.md.



According to the National Bureau of Statistics, from January to April of this year, our compatriots working in Turkey transferred about $ 3.7 million to their families in Moldova.