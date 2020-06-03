If a referendum on unification with Romania were held this Sunday in Moldova, 55% of respondents would vote against and 33% for. This is evidenced by the results of a public opinion poll presented today in the capital.



At the same time, if there were a plebiscite on the issue of joining the NATO, 61% would vote against, and only 21% - in favor.



The survey was conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation from May 23 to May 31. It was attended by 1,767 people. The error is +/- 2.3%.