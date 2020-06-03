Three parties will overcome the electoral threshold if parliamentary elections are held in the near future: PSRM, PDS and DA Platform.



If parliamentary elections are held next Sunday, the PSRM will receive a majority of the seats in parliament. These are the data of a sociopolitical survey conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation ordered by TVC 21.



According to the study, 46.3% of those who have decided are ready to vote for socialists, 30.9% will vote for PDS, and 7.5% for DA platform.



The Our Party formation is on the verge with 4.6%, while a bit more than 3% are inclined to vote for the Shor party. PDM result is only 3%. PCRM is gaining 1.7% and the parliamentary group "PRO Moldova", if it manages to register as a party, - 1.2%.



At the same time, PL can count on 1% and PLDM on 0.5% of the number of defined citizens.



A telephone survey was conducted from May 23 to May 31, 2020. The study involved 1,767 people. The error is 2.3%.