Igor Dodon is the most suitable politician for the post of President of the country. These are the data of the last socio-political survey conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation by the order of TVC 21.



According to the study, almost 30% of respondents named the current president the most suitable candidate for this post. Maia Sandu is in second place with 18%, 4.8% voted for Andrei Nastase, 3.9% for Renato Usatii, and 2.2% for Ilan Shor.



At the same time, almost 34% of respondents were unable or unwilling to answer this question.



A telephone survey was conducted from May 23 to May 31, 2020. The study involved 1,767 people. The error is 2.3%.

