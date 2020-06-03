POLL: Igor Dodon is the most suitable candidate for the post of Head of State
Igor Dodon is the most suitable politician for the post of President of the country. These are the data of the last socio-political survey conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation by the order of TVC 21.
According to the study, almost 30% of respondents named the current president the most suitable candidate for this post. Maia Sandu is in second place with 18%, 4.8% voted for Andrei Nastase, 3.9% for Renato Usatii, and 2.2% for Ilan Shor.
At the same time, almost 34% of respondents were unable or unwilling to answer this question.
A telephone survey was conducted from May 23 to May 31, 2020. The study involved 1,767 people. The error is 2.3%.
According to the study, almost 30% of respondents named the current president the most suitable candidate for this post. Maia Sandu is in second place with 18%, 4.8% voted for Andrei Nastase, 3.9% for Renato Usatii, and 2.2% for Ilan Shor.
At the same time, almost 34% of respondents were unable or unwilling to answer this question.
A telephone survey was conducted from May 23 to May 31, 2020. The study involved 1,767 people. The error is 2.3%.
Опубликовано: 12:03 03/06/2020
Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!
Читайте также по этой теме: